(Villisca) — Montgomery County officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Villisca and the county is also reporting its first COVID-19 death.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the Iowa Department of Public Health and Montgomery County Department of Public Health have identified six cases of COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Society in Villisca. IDPH defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility when there are three or more cases among residents.
The facility has notified residents and their families. The affected residents are in isolation or hospitalized. Facility staff are working with public health officials with additional testing of residents and staff.
Additionally, Montgomery County has confirmed its first death from COVID-19. The individual was an elderly adult over 80 years old. The county has had nine total positive cases of COVID-19 so far.