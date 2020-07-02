(Sidney) -- Social distancing shouldn't take a holiday off this Independence Day weekend.
That's according to one KMAland health official tracking the continuing coronavirus pandemic in the region. Jamie Behrens is director of Fremont County Public Health. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Behrens says residents wanting to enjoy gatherings with family and friends--or attend whatever events that are still on this weekend--should continue taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The governor still wants us to be social distancing as much as possible," said Behrens. "If you're going somewhere with your immediate family, you want to make sure that you're keeping that distance, especially in those gatherings. Face coverings are certainly an extra layer of protection, if that's something you want to do. You want to make sure that where you're going, you have access to washing your hands, or sanitizer, or that type of thing. But, I think the most important that if you're event slightly ill, and either holding a gathering, you cancel that, or if you're slightly ill, don't go."
Behrens says wearing face coverings is still important as the pandemic continues.
"What we kind of hope that if you wear a face covering, and you're a vulnerable person, when you can't maintain that social distancing, it can make that difference," she said, "and hopefully keep you protected. At the same time, if you're one of those asymptomatic cases that we're concerned about, perhaps you're not going to spread it as easily."
Many people refuse to wear facemasks, claiming that they violate their freedoms. But, Behrens says part of the consideration in wearing face coverings involves respect toward others.
"People need to kind of let go of that stigma," said Behrens, "because a lot of people that are wearing face coverings out there are doing that for others--not necessarily themselves. I know that as schools work on their Return to Learn plans, and that kind of stuff, that that's one of the things that they are addressing in those, and kind of teach children and families, all that, that let's not thinking any differently if somebody's wearing a face covering, or if they want to, or have to."
Behrens also urges anyone who believes they have the symptoms of COVID-19 to sign up for testing by taking an assessment through the Test Iowa program's website. There's a link with our webstory at kmaland.com, where you can also hear the full interview with Jamie Behrens on our "Morning Line" page.