(Shenandoah) -- There will be no "rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air" in Shenandoah July 4th.
In a recent meeting, members of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88's executive board voted to cancel the city's Independence Day celebration activities for this year. That includes the annual parade and the traditional fireworks display at Sportsman's Park. However, plans call for holding the fireworks event during the annual Shenfest celebration in late September. Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Janet Olsen tells KMA News the board made its decision after checking with other communities on their 4th of July plans.
"We needed to make a decision," said Olsen. "You can't put a parade and functions all together in just a matter of a few days. So, after quite a bit of deliberation, Doug McGinnis made a motion that all activities for the 4th of July be moved to the Shenfest celebration for this year only. That was seconded by Ron Gibson. Therefore, there will be no fireworks and celebration for the 4th."
Olsen cites the continuing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for canceling July 4th activities.
"We're trying to follow the county guidelines," she said. "Now, everybody's a little concern about a second wave. I'm sorry that it had to go to that extreme, and that we had to make a decision."
Olsen says the American Legion will work with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association on a Shenfest fireworks display.
"We'll have to get permission," said Olsen. "We've talked to them. That will have to go through the legal channels. Then of course, the state has to allow that. We'll have to get an override to even set the fireworks off then. But, that's all been set into motion."
She says the decision not to have Independence Day activities was difficult, since it means a lot to the organization's veterans. This year's Shenfest celebration is scheduled for September 26th.