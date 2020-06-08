(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials say the coronavirus pandemic is not letting up--despite the continuing push to reopen businesses and public buildings in the area.
Two more COVID-19 cases were identified in the county on Friday, bringing Page County's total to 16. And County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman is bracing for more cases. Erdman assessed the current situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"With more businesses opening up," said Erdman, "people are being more active, they're getting out more. So, we really do anticipate seeing an increase in cases locally, and in the state."
While saying she understands the public's desire for normalcy with the reopening movement, she warns that COVID-19 is not going away, and that people need to learn to live with it.
"I think we need to start taking those steps," said Erdman, "but I think we need to take them cautiously. I do think some things are being pushed a little too quickly. I would like to see a little slowdown on things, just so we don't see a spike in cases. But, I realize, economically, we do have to start opening up businesses."
Monday marked the reopening of Mills County's courthouse under tight constraints. Page County's Courthouse has remained closed over the past few months--with the exception of the county treasurer's office, which is still open by appointment. Those wishing to visit the treasurer's office are screened before entering the courthouse. More discussion regarding the courthouse's situation is expected at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting.
"We've been in discussions on this weekly," said Erdman. "I would think in the next few weeks, we're going to see more traffic within the courthouse. With that, we'll probably continue the screenings, asking those questions. If you've been around somebody that's been exposed, what your symptoms are. And, we might continue with our temperature screenings, as well."
Another recent development is the opening of a Test Iowa program testing site at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Erdman says residents wanting to be tested at CRHC must first fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com.
"You go on the TestIowa website," she said. "You take the assessment, and at the end of it, it's going to give you a list of where there are sites. You're just going to want to choose the Clarinda Regional Health Center site. There's a number you need to call to set up an appointment. That number is 712-542-8341.
"This week, their hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Monday, it's 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, it's 3-to-5 p.m. and Friday, it's 9-to-11 a.m.," she added.
Erdman adds you may also contact your local health care provider for testing information. Shenandoah Medical Center, for example, has a testing process available via appointment. Anyone with further questions should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212 or call the state COVID-19 hotline, 211. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.