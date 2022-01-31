(Glenwood) -- Mills County is among those in KMAland experiencing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Currently, the county totals 240 active COVID cases--the most in recent months. Morever, the county's positivity rates have grown at an alarming rate over the past two weeks. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes updated the county's COVID numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"About a week ago, our seven-day positivity rate was 41%--and that was about as high as it's been for us," said Lynes. "Today, it's at 27%--which is still high. But, hopefully, we've peaked, and we're back on our way down."
Lynes says the county also echoes the Centers for Disease Control's recent reports that Omicron is the overwhelming variant of concern in the United States, with a prevalence rate of about 98% in all regions of the country. She says Omicron has spread fast throughout the county, and is evenly distributed between age groups.
"It's highly infectious," she said. "We've been a spike in cases in our school system. We've had a complete uptick in the number of requests for at-home testing. People are calling into public health, and reporting those symptoms and concerns. So, what we're seeing is it hits kind of fast and furious, and spreads very easily."
At the same time, Lynes says the county is making progress with COVID vaccinations. As of Monday, 74% of the county's population over 18 have had one dose, while 64% are considered fully vaccinated.
"We know that that's our number-one tool in containing COVID, and the variants that just keep coming out," said Lynes. "I'm very pleased with our vaccination rates, and I hope that they can continue."
Lynes adds the vaccination is still readily available in Mills County.
"We have Moderna and J&J here at Mills County (Public Health)," said Lynes. "We're happy to give those vaccines pretty much on demand. It's also available at Kohlls in Malvern, and the Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Glenwood, as well as our health care providers. We strongly encourage individuals to get the vaccine, so that we can get on top of this better."
Additionally, Lynes says the county currently has an ample supply of testing kits. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing is available from Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: