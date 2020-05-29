(Council Bluffs) -- Southwest Iowa's first coronavirus testing facility is operational.
Vehicles waited in line at the Western Iowa Trails Center in Council Bluffs, the site of the new testing center opened on Friday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa National Guard established the site as part of the Test Iowa program--the effort to increase COVID-19 testing across the state. Following Friday's "soft opening," the testing center will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. National Guard soldiers provided security and directed traffic for the nurses stationed inside a giant tent erected outside the trail center building. Captain Sam Otto is public affairs officer for the guard's Task Force West. Otto says people who want to be tested can't simply show up.
"You have to go to TestIowa.com, or download the app," said Otto, "then answer some questions to make sure you qualify for the testing. Then after that, you get a Q-R code that you will show when you come into the testing site. Then once that happens, we will direct you into the tent in one or two lanes to actually get the testing."
Otto says personnel stationed at the center follow strict safety precautions.
"The guidance provided by the Department of Defense for the Army and Air Force personnel will be adhered to," he said. "Also, all the CDC's guidance will be adhered to. They're all wearing facemasks or faceshelds inside the tent--full PPE. Everything is very strictly adhered to."
Otto says the testing site provides a chance for the guard to interface with other agencies.
"I would say it's a great opportunity with the guard, and the civilian agencies," said Otto. "We're working together with them. The civilian agencies have been crucial in this entire thing. We're just assisting with them. It's just the guard helping those agencies."
Otto says the National Guard has been active in other relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've been delivering PPE pretty much all across Iowa," he said. "I think to every county in the state. We've also been helping out the food banks. Sioux City's got a food bank, and then the Food Bank of the Heartland here. We've been assisting transporting food from, like, Des Moines to the food banks, as well."
Information from the state's COVID-19 information website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, indicates 245 positive cases reported in Pottawattamie County, alone. Taylor County has the second most positive cases in southwest Iowa with 51. Anyone wishing to be tested must first take an assessment on the Test Iowa website.