(Clarinda) -- With the arrival of the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccination last week in Page County, the first-round of the 600 doses is being administered.
According to Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert Dec. 29, hospitals in Clarinda and Shenandoah started distribution of the vaccine last week for its staff. Page County Public Health began its work on other health-care related employees throughout the county Monday, Dec. 28. Each hospital and public health received 200 doses.
“There was a steady stream coming in the office,” he said. Officials said 91 doses were given Monday.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman said there have been vaccine clinics scheduled this week and one for Jan. 4. So far, there are no problems.
“It went very well. No complaints. No reactions. Everything was great,” Erdman said.
Earlier this month, county officials were notified by state and federal officials of the expected arrival of the vaccination. Moderna has a two-phase vaccine. The second dose will be given four weeks later.
As of Monday, Dec. 28, Page County had 1,685 COVID-19 cases since March. Of that amount, 64 are still active. As of Dec. 22, there had been 15 deaths in Page County.