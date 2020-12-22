(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman said Tuesday, Dec. 22, the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be administered next week.
She told the Page County Board of Supervisors the expected 600 doses arriving Dec. 22 will be distributed as 200 for each hospital in Clarinda and Shenandoah and 200 for public health use. Hospitals will administer to its staffs. Public health will provide the vaccine for nursing homes and others in health-care settings.
“Hopefully we are closer to the end of this,” Erdman said about the contagious disease that has drastically changed the world with more than 1 million deaths since March.
Erdman continued to urge people to wear masks and use social distancing to prevent further spread.
The Moderna vaccine was chosen for Page County by state and federal officials weeks ago, pending approval by the FDA which happened last week.
As of Dec. 22, Page County has had 1,636 cases since March and 48 cases are active. The county has had 15 deaths. Over the past 14 days, the county’s positivity rate was 14.3 %.
Supervisor Chairman Chuck Morris emphasized the county’s mask requirement in the courthouse.
“I’m quite pleased we got a large crowd and everybody has got a mask,” he said. “That has not been the case in our public meetings.”
Morris said he has been contacted by county employees, “Expressing concerns about being in the space without masks.” COVID-19 has impacted some county employees with severe symptoms he explained.
”We’ve had a variety of visitors that have not always complied with our request for the mask mandate.”
Morris said masks have become politically charged but the county requires masks to be used in public spaces in the courthouse.
“We work really hard to protect them,” Morris said about the county’s efforts to prevent spread of the virus among county employees during daily activity in the courthouse. “I thank you for all wearing masks.”