(Shenandoah) -- As the legal wrangling over mask mandates in Iowa schools continues, Shenandoah's district is still coping with COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health Monday reported 26 new COVID cases in the county. And, coronavirus cases among children remains a concern. Eight of the county's new cases were in kids age zero to 17. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says COVID remains an issue in the community--and in schools.
"COVID's not free from our schools," said Nelson. "We definitely have had cases. We publish those on our website. We've had a total 39 cases since the school year. It's probably important to note that about 19 of those cases, the kids were already positive when school started. They just weren't eligible those first few days."
Still, Nelson says the district continues to monitor COVID-related developments in the district's buildings.
"As those cases have increased, we've watched that very carefully," she said. "We've had to rely on different mitigation strategies, and cleaning, and reminding students and staff about social distancing. But, it continues to be a large focus for us. It's really important that we monitor students and staff for illness, and that we make sure that school is as safe as it can be."
State law forbids school districts from requiring face coverings in buildings. However, a federal court judge Monday blocked the enforcement of Iowa's law that bans mask mandates in schools. Federal Judge Robert Pratt cited the recent “drastic increase” in COVID cases among Iowa children as he issued a temporary injunction barring the law from being enforced. The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by parents of disabled children who say the lack of a ban makes them vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state will appeal the judge's ruling.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: