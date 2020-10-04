(Clarinda) -- Page County continues to see a massive uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
Page County Public Health Sunday afternoon reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases. The new cases include three age 0-to-17, 11 age 18-to-40, and another 11 41-to-60 years old. Other cases include two older adults 61-to-80, and one elderly adult over 80 years old.
The latest cases bring Page County's total to 253 cases--193 of which have recovered. In addition, 33 cases alone have been reported at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
A total of 2,963 residents have been tested for the virus. Page County's 14-day positivity rate as of Sunday totaled 22.1%.