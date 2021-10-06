(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases are still rising in Page County this week.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday including 17 new cases. Eight cases were reported in the child age group ages 0-to-17 and five cases in the adult group ages 18-to-40. Meanwhile, two cases each were reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and the older adult group ages 61-to-80.
The cases bring Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 15%, and the total case count to 2,618 since March 2020. Currently, Page County's vaccination rate sits at 49.9%, while the statewide rate has risen to 51.6%.