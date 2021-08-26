(Red Oak) -- As COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise around the country, Montgomery County has seen a similar pattern.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says cases have trended upwards in recent weeks.
"We are seeing an influx in cases the last couple of weeks," Beeson said. "I'm not really sure what to attribute that to other than people are just getting tested. We still encourage everybody to really monitor your symptoms, especially with school starting, if you see something out of the normal or don't feel too good, be extra cautious."
Currently Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 6.3%, while the 7-day rate is at 7.5%. Also in accordance with cases around the country, Beeson says the biggest age groups testing positive include the 0-17, and 18-35 ranges.
Beeson says recent cases have also seen a a slight increase in hospitalizations for patients who were unvaccinated, however the vaccine appears to be doing it's job.
"Some of the more recent cases that we've had have been people that were vaccinated, but their symptoms have been very mild, so I think the vaccine has really helped," Beeson said. "I tell people it's kind of like your Influenza vaccine. I've gotten the Influenza vaccine for several years, but I've still gotten Influenza, but my symptoms may not be as bad as someone who wasn't vaccinated. So that's kind of what I tell people about the COVID vaccine."
Currently 4,500 Montgomery County residents have been vaccinated, including children ages 12 and up. Beeson says the county did hold a vaccination clinic Tuesday that saw just over a dozen vaccine doses given.
"We did just a few Moderna, and we did probably close to 10 Pfizer, which doesn't sound like a lot," Beeson said. "However, I think you've already hit the people who really wanted the vaccine and now it's just really talking to the people and educating them about the vaccine, and all the misinformation you see. Not necessarily changing their mind, but just making them think a little more."
Beeson says the county also offered back-to-school vaccinations for students at the clinic.
The Montgomery County vaccination rate sits at just over 45% which does fall short of the statewide vaccination rate of 48%. While the county health department's clinic is over, Beeson says there are still a number of options for those wishing to get vaccinated.
"So we aren't offering any more COVID clinics, but our vaccine does go to the hospital and the Red Oak Physicians Clinic, which is associated with Methodist, and they're still located at the hospital," Beeson said. "So anyone can go and get either the Moderna or the Pfizer with either of those two clinics."
Beeson added she has already encountered a number of people coming in to get vaccinated after the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16-and-up, and hopes that will continue to encourage others to receive it as well.