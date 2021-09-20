(Glenwood) -- As surges of COVID-19 continue throughout the region, Mills County is among those with a recent sharp increase.
With the recent rise in cases, Mills County Public Health reports just over 2,000 positive cases for the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says, as of Thursday, the recent surge has flipped the script on the typical age groups to test positive for the virus.
"We do have about 40% of all of our positive tests in the last seven days, were from individuals aged zero to 17," Lynes said. "We also encourage our community that full data reports are available on the coronavirus.iowa.gov, and those numbers are updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday."
According to the latest data from the Iowa COVID-19 website, statewide, the same age group ages 0-to-17, make up 29% of positive COVID-19 tests statewide, while 63% of the total positive tests, are in individuals under the age of 40.
However, Lynes says it isn't too surprising to see the concentration of positive tests this time of year.
"Well, once again here we are coming into school starting, we're having large gatherings, (and) you watch big football games and big events, people are closer in contact with each other," Lynes said. "It's not too surprising that you would see an uptick in those numbers where age groups are congregating together."
As of Thursday, Mills County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 8.4%.
In terms of vaccination, Lynes says the vaccine is doing its job in preventing severe illness and potential death.
"So what we know is that the COVID vaccines are working very well to prevent the severe illness, the hospitalization, and the death, and they're very effective even against the widely circulating Delta Variant," Lynes said. "However, we are starting to see some reduced protection against mild and moderate cases, so we are having some breakthrough cases."
Lynes says currently 81% of the elderly population, ages 65-and-up, are fully vaccinated, while 55% of the rest of the entire eligible population, ages 12-and-up, are fully vaccinated.
She adds it's encouraging to see the numbers where they are, especially for the elderly population.
"It's very encouraging to see that the vast majority, over 80% of our elderly population have received the vaccine and the benefit of it," Lynes said. "We're hovering at that 50% of our total population, and that continues to edge up a couple of percentage points every week."
More information on the COVID-19 situation in Mills County can be found by contacting Public Health at 712-527-9699 or by visiting the Iowa Coronavirus website.