(Red Oak) -- While some KMAland counties continue to see spikes of COVID-19, Montgomery County is among the ones following the statewide steady decline.
Montgomery County Public Health reports 1,416 confirmed cases, a 46 case increase since October 8th, a 13-day time frame. According to the Iowa Coronavirus website, as of Tuesday, the county's 7-day positivity rate sits at 14%. While cases are still higher since the emergence of the Delta Variant, Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says particularly the past week has been much slower in comparison.
"It has really kind of slowed down this last week, I know in the last three days we've had two positive cases and that's it," Beeson said. "So it's really slowing down from what it was two or three weeks ago."
Outside of being a natural lull following the spike, Beeson says it's hard to pinpoint what is resulting in less cases right now.
Vaccination wise, Beeson says Montgomery County is just over 50% vaccinated for the eligible population. Meanwhile, ages 18 and up are 62.2% vaccinated, while those aged 65 or older are just over 90% vaccinated.
While there are no mass vaccination clinics yet, Beeson says news this week on the approval or disapproval of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could change that.
"You can still get your doses at the clinics here in town or at HyVee, and we are waiting, because Moderna is going to the ASIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, with the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation of approving a Moderna booster and possibly the J and J," Beeson said. "So we are just kind of waiting to see what will happen with that come Friday."
For those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is available at HyVee as well as the Methodist Physicians Clinic, and Moderna is available at the Montgomery County Hospital.
However, COVID isn't the only virus making its presence felt in the county, as Beeson says Influenza cases have begun rising, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, has been found in the older county population.
"At our hospital, they've got a gene expert, and so they're able to test for Influenza, RSV, Strep Throat, and COVID, all at the same time," Beeson said. "So when we were testing people for COVID in house, they were noticing that they were not positive for COVID, but positive for RSV, and it was your older population and you wouldn't think that they'd have that."
Beeson says RSV is typically more of a concern in young children and infants, who are typically at a higher risk of developing the severe form of the illness. Thus, the rise of RSV cases in older adults, Beeson says, is a peculiar finding.
For more information on the COVID-19 or general public health situation in the county, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893.