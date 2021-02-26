(Clarinda) -- Despite continuing vaccination efforts, there were grim reminders this week of the dangers of COVID-19 locally and across the country.
Two more deaths were reported in Page County this week, bringing the county's coronavirus death toll to 19. Both fatalities were elderly residents in their 80's, with underlying health conditions. Page County's latest deaths came as the national death toll exceeded 500,000 this week, and as the number of actual cases are declining in the county. Only three new cases were reported in the county's latest report on Wednesday, bringing the county's total cases to 1,962 since last March. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman expressed mixed emotions over the declining case numbers in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.
"I don't know whether that means the people just aren't testing anymore, even if they do have symptoms," said Erdman, "or they just don't truly have it--which, hopefully, they don't truly have it, and that this is coming to some sort of an end."
In addition, the state has changed the way its COVID-19 numbers are reported on its website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. Announced last week, the website reports total positive tests versus total positive cases. Erdman, however, says the state website is still a good source of information on COVID.
"Anybody can go on there, and see all of the entire state's information," she said, "as well as they can click on each individual county, and see where they are. It shows you vaccine efforts--they've added that in. It showed antigen versus PCR testing. It's a really good guide that can break it down for you."
Erdman, however, says residents must stay on their guard, and continue battling the virus with mitigation efforts. Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties is available from the daily COVID-19 tracker page at kmaland.com.