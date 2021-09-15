(Red Oak) -- After a sharp increase in early September, COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County have continued to gradually rise.
Montgomery County Public Health reports the latest total case count for the county sits at 1,208. Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson tells KMA News the count has been growing by about 3-to-10 cases a day over the past week and a half. However, Beeson says it has varied from day-to-day.
"It just kind of really depends, we've had way more testing being done, upwards to 30 and maybe only four those have been positive, so it's been hit or miss every day," Beeson said. "Especially with allergies and the flu season getting started, there's lots of bugs floating around."
Currently the 14-day positivity rate for Montgomery County sits at 13%, while the 7-day rate is at 10.5%. However, with the large amount of at-home test kits that have been performed in the county, Beeson says the total case counts and rates may not even reveal the full picture.
"So those tests are not being reported to the state or the public health office unless someone calls for the guidance," Beeson said. "So we have people that have tested positive, and people that have tested negative, and we have no way of knowing that data. So these numbers necessarily, they speak some truth, but not the whole truth."
Beeson says there are many ways that people can obtain an at-home COVID test kit including online, at pharmacies, and Sam's Club.
In terms of vaccination for the county, Beeson says the health department, since a slight uptick in late August, haven't seen an increase in demand for the shot.
"It's kind of stayed the course, we really haven't had a higher demand," Beeson said. "We're getting a lot of calls, of course, about the boost doses, but we don't have a lot of information on that yet. Hopefully by the end of the week we'll know a little more, but until then, we're just sitting tight."
Currently Montgomery County has 47.1% of the population that is eligible, fully vaccinated, including children ages 12-and-up. Beeson also spoke on the Pfizer booster shots that will be under consideration for approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ASIP, on Friday.
"So Pfizer is going to the ASIP on Friday for approval, hopefully they're wanting to start on Monday, the 20th," Beeson said. "That would just be for anybody in the general population that has had their two dose vaccine, and it has been 8 months since their second dose."
Previously the Centers for Disease Control had recommended a mRNA vaccine booster shot 28 days after a second dose for individuals who had moderately to severe compromised immune systems.
Beeson says anybody seeking information on the COVID-19 situation can contact the Public Health Office at 712-623-4893, or visit the Iowa COVID-19 website for case summaries, as well as hospitalization numbers for the state. A link is provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.