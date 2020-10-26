(Clarinda) -- Christmas will be less merrier for children in Clarinda this year.
For the first time in its history, Clarinda Police's Operation Blessing program has been canceled this year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 32 years, between 75-to-100 children have been served by the program, which provides Christmas gifts to those who otherwise would go without one. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the program's team members made the difficult decision to cancel this year, based on the current direction of COVID-19, and the possible impact on volunteers.
"We came to the conclusion that it was in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone involved this year to cancel the program," said Brothers, "as we didn't feel we would be able to operate the program as we would in a normal year. We just didn't feel that we would be able to achieve the desired results that we look for in a program of that nature."
Brothers says Operation Blessing's cancellation will have an impact on area families.
"I do know that there are other programs within our area, and within our community, that also assist in providing Christmas in need for families this time of year," said Brothers. "I can't speak intelligently, obviously, as to what decisions those various entities and programs are going to make. Everyone has their own unique set of circumstances, and evaluates their own situation as to whether to have their program, or not have their program.
"But, yeah, certainly, undoubtedly it leaves a void. There's no doubt about that," he added.
The chief says the decision to scrub the program is part of the unprecedented year of 2020.
"We don't expect everyone to agree with our decision," said Brothers. "That's not a realistic expectation. But, we made our decision on what we feel is the best interest of numerous parties involved for their wellness and well-being. That's what we're going to go with. We're sorry it had to happen, but due to circumstances beyond our control, that is what we're going to do."
Brothers also recommends donations to Operation Blessing be sent to other charitable organizations this holiday season.