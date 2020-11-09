(Clarinda) -- Veterans Day activities are among the latest events impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at Shenandoah High School are canceled this year due to the tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen says the cancellation is difficult, but understandable.
"It's disappointing because of what it's for," said Olsen. "But, we need to protect our young people and our families. But, we are not forgotten as veterans. We are just passing down until the next year, because everyone knows what the situation is."
Olsen, however, says some Veterans Day observances are on as scheduled Wednesday.
"One of the nicest ones that came across my desk was from Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home at 208 West Clarinda," she said. "They're having a coffee for all veterans that morning from 9:30 until 11 in the morning. Masks will be required, and they will be doing their social distancing. But, it's nice that they will open their doors."
Additionally, Shenandoah's VFW Post is cooking burgers and brats outside the Shenandoah Veterans Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, Shenandoah's Hy-Vee store is offering a free drive-up breakfast for veterans Wednesday from 7-to-9 a.m. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.