Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.