(Avoca) -- At least one KMAland school district has already been impacted by COVID-19 this school year.
Today (Tuesday) was originally supposed to be the first day of school in the AHSTW School District. But, school officials opted to postpone the school year's start until next Monday because of rising COVID numbers within the district. Specifically, the outbreak is centered on the district's staff. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News up to nine staff members have tested positive for the virus, while 37 others have been exposed.
"We had some concerns on how far the spread had gotten," said Jones. "We're still learning about COVID-19, especially the new Delta variant. With those things in mind, and if we would even have enough staff in the next few days to continue on, we just made a decision in the best interest and safety of our faculty and students to delay until August 30th."
Jones says COVID cases among students have been low, since school hasn't started yet.
"Our students, to our knowledge, have not been exposed to a great extent," he said. "Which is why being ahead of the school year, it made the decision difficult, one, because we want to get kids back in our buildings. But, I was thankful our kids hadn't been exposed, because then it might be a bigger concern that it needs to be."
The superintendent adds it's very hard to get substitute teachers to fill open spots.
"I know there's other districts that have struggled to fill positions for this year," said Jones. "Substitutes are an important part of our system, because they come in and they help us pick up right where our teacher left off when they're not able to be there. But, that's a shortage area, as well."
Though the school year's start is delayed, Jones says the district's extracurricular activities--including football and volleyball practices and games--are still on schedule.
"I understand that might be a little bit confusing," he said. "Why are we canceling school, but playing athletics. It really comes down to the exposure rates within our buildings--and preventative measures, in that respect. But, in our athletics, we've been practicing in cohort groups already, and we haven't seen the numbers present themselves in those areas. So, we will maintain the current course in those areas."
Jones says school officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, and review mitigation procedures under the district's Return to Learn plan throughout the year.