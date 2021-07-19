(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents now have an easier way to test for COVID-19.
Page County Public Health is among the agencies making free home COVID testing kits available to the public. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the tests are available at her office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda or shipped through the State Hygenic Lab.
"What this is is a saliva-based PCR test," said Erdman. "So, it's not the nasal (test)--you don't have to stick the swab in your nose. It's just a saliva-based test. So, it's a lot easier for people to give it to themselves."
Erdman says the tests are then sent via UPS to the State Hygenic Lab.
"The State Hygenic Lab receives the sample within about 72 hours," said Erdman. "Then, they provide the test result to you within 24 hours."
Like the COVID vaccination rates, Erdman says the number of people being tested for COVID has dropped in recent months. She says testing for COVID is still important--especially with the fall and winter months approaching.
"There's testing available," said Erdman. "It is free. If you have symptoms, it's best to go ahead and get tested just to make sure it's not COVID, that it is something else that you have, especially with influenza season rolling in this fall. We're going to be battling strep, influenza and COVID, so it's going to be very important to get tested to make sure you don't have COVID, and you're not spread it to others."
Anyone with questions regarding the home COVID testing kits should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212, or log onto testiowa.com. Erdman made her comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.