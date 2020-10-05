(Des Moines) -- Issues regarding the continuing coronavirus pandemic were tackled by candidates in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District Monday night.
Congresswoman Cindy Axne and former Congressman David Young squared off for the first time in the campaign in a one-hour debate on Iowa PBS. Near the beginning of the debate, Axne was asked about her recent vote against the updated HEROES Act that passed the U.S. House. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill had no future in the Senate.
"When people's lives are at risk," said Axne, "when families can barely afford putting food on the table, when folks are wondering whether they're going to get kicked of their rented apartment, we need to sit at the table, and get a deal done. I knew that deal was going nowhere. It was just something to make people feel good about going home, and saying they did something, when the Senate wasn't even going to vote for it--and they didn't. I'm out there to get things done, not to put in votes just to make people feel good, but to actually put forth policy that improves their lives."
Young, who lost to Axne in 2018, says he would have voted for a bill that would extend unemployment benefits, and supported the paycheck protection program.
"I would have done that, and a whole lot more," said Young. "Making sure that we're targeting that help to the small businesses that needed the help--because the workers need it the most, too. The unemployment--I would have started at $600, and maybe over the course of time, over months, maybe phased it down. Made sure our health care workers got the protections that they need, made sure that schools got the protection they need, and our agriculture workers, as well, and some liability protections, as well."
Both candidates reacted to recent developments concerning President Trump, who left Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19. Young was asked whether he agrees with the president's tweet stating COVID is "nothing to be afraid of." The Van Meter Republican says people should respect the virus, but not fear it.
"This is a real thing," said Young. "It has killed a volunteer of mine. I know other people that it's killed. I've had former staffers get it, as well. We have to open up this economy, grow the economy, and make sure we're taking the precautions that we need. I'm glad that the president and first lady are getting better, and my hope that anyone who gets this as well--Iowans, (people) anywhere across the country and the world--get better, as well."
Axne, however, says Trump hasn't done what was needed to make sure the country is safe--and that Young bought into it by not wearing a mask in public.
"Science has proven that if you wear a mask, we slow the transmission dramatically," said Axne. "Had we done this ages ago, it would be a lot different place in this country. Had we put social distancing in place in states like Iowa, along with wearing masks, we could have taken down the transmission dramatically, the economy could have opened more quickly. We certainly could have set children back to school. And, the folks that are having so much difficulty right now--and again, that's going to back to our essential workers--it's always the people who have the hardest time to begin with."
Young responded that he's very serious about COVID-19, and Axne has been seen in pictures not wearing face coverings. During the debate, Young repeatedly attacked Axne for missing votes in Congress, and for siding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on several issues. Axne replied that she's never missed a vote, and has gone against Pelosi and her own party at times. Axne, Young and Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder will participate in a candidates forum live on KMA and kmaland.com Sunday, October 18th at 6 p.m.