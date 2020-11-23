(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Christmas lights will come on this weekend--albeit in a different format.
New COVID-19 public health measures announced last week forbid outside public gatherings of 30 people or more. As a result, "The Night the Lights Come On In Shenandoah" takes place in a virtual setting Saturday evening at 5:30. Santa and Mrs. Claus will oversee the traditional activation of downtown Christmas decorations at the City Hall Gazebo in on-line ceremonies on KMA's Facebook page. Since Santa won't make his traditional visits to Shenandoah on Saturdays in December this year, children are urged to drop off letters in a mail box outside of the Everly Brother's House.
Other changes include the Ginger Bread Story Walk in downtown store windows. Shelly Warner is marketing director with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Warner previewed the story walk plans on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Monday morning.
"Story walks are something the library has been doing ever since the pandemic started," said Warmer. "There's a page in the book in each window downtown along Sheridan Avenue on both sides. I think it starts at the west end this time, then goes down, crosses the street, and ends again on the west."
Many of the same businesses are participating in a decorated store window contest--with coveted chamber gift certificates as the top prize.
"You can register your vote or your nomination at the Shop Shenandoah Facebook page," she said. "The winner receives $150 in chamber bucks that will be donated to their favorite Shenandoah charity."
Warner says residents may also participate in a home lighting contest by nominating residences in city limits on the Shop Shenandoah Facebook page. Winners receive $150 in chamber bucks for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Winners will be announced December 15th. Warner also encourages residents to shop local on Small Business Saturday.
"Of course, everyone is able to shop all day long," said Warner. "The stores are certainly getting all decorated, and featuring their holiday merchandise. It's a very important season for small businesses. They often can turn their profits to the black just because of Christmas--especially this year. It's probably more important to shop local."
More information on "The (Virtual) Night the Lights Come On In Shenandoah" is available with the Shop Shenandoah Facebook page.