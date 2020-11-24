(Clarinda) -- Even with Page County’s significant COVID-19 positive percentage dropping to 23.5, Page County Public Health still urged residents Nov. 24 to not have large, family gatherings for Thanksgiving to prevent any further spread of the ailment.
As of Monday, Nov. 23, Page County has had 1,405 cases and 1,292 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. Clarinda Correctional Facility has had 554 cases, according to Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman. She said statistics on state websites are not accurate because of a backlog of cases. The numbers are expected to be corrected in the near future.
“Our positivity rate is dropping; that’s really good,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris about the county, referring to even higher numbers two weeks ago because of a spike. “We’re still extremely high.”
Morris asked Erdman about guidance for families and Thanksgiving events.
“From a public health standpoint and CDC (Centers for Disease Control), we are really pushing toward social distancing and recommending to not have family gatherings. If you are introducing people from outside of your household somebody is going to be a carrier because there is such substantial spread across the nation,” Erdman said.
She added for people to wear masks, clean hands often and isolate if feeling ill.
Morris explained a study from Georgia Tech University that analyzed various COVID-19 statistics from across the country. The study concluded in a group of 50 people, there is a 99 % probability one person is infected with COVID-19. In a group of 10 people, there is an 87 % chance one is an infected person.
“Whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know,” Morris said, emphasizing the study’s focus on community spread.
Page County Courthouse continues to use safety shields in offices and ask people to wear masks.
In other county news…
With light snow had fallen in the area Nov. 23, Page County Engineer J.D. King said road salt has arrived and snow plowing equipment has been installed on trucks.
King said weir site 4 is finished. The county is making improvements to several weirs across the county. Weirs reduce erosion from rivers in certain locations.