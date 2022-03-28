(Clarinda) -- After a two-year onslaught, COVID-19 numbers are easing in Page County.
Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicates 3,327 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the county since March of 2020, with the death toll at 46. However, the latest data indicates a continuing decline in COVID cases following a spike in January due to the Omicron variant. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says only two positive cases have been reported to her office the past 14 days--the lowest total since the pandemic began two years ago. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Erdman attributed the decline to better mitigation strategies, and increased awareness.
"I think the new variant is less transmissible than the Delta (variant) was," said Erdman. "I just think people are being more cautious. We've been living this life for the past two years, so they're more mindful. It's still here. We have to learn to live with it. I just think people are more mindful about going out when they're ill."
At the same time, Erdman says the number of individuals seeking COVID vaccinations has dropped. Currently, the county's vaccination rate stands at 56.3%.
"It's definitely declined," she said. "I think, you know, those folks who want it, they've gotten it. We are seeing one or two trickle in here want to start the series. But, definitely, we've seen a decline."
Page County's next COVID vaccination clinics take place April 5th and 19th from 4-to-5 p.m. at the county public health office at 210 North 17th Street. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots will be made available. In addition, Erdman says vaccines are available from her office during regular hours, as well as from other sources.
"You can get them from us," said Erdman. "We have the J&J and Moderna. You can go to Walmart--Walmart offers all of the vaccines. Our two Hy-Vees offer the vaccines, as well as our clinics--the Clarinda clinic and the Shenandoah clinic also offer the vaccines. It's readily available. You can get it anywhere."
Erdman says testing kits are also available from her office, as well as from local health care providers. Anyone wishing to make an appointment for the next COVID clinics, or with questions regarding vaccinations and testing should call Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman here: