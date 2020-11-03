(Glenwood) -- Voters heading to the polls on Election Day no doubt noticed some big changes.
KMAland counties conducted the 2020 general elections under the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Mills County was among those taking precautions at the precincts protecting voters and poll workers, alike. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes communicated with County Auditor Carol Robertson leading up to today's (Tuesday's) elections. Lynes tells KMA News changes included bigger polling locations to allow for more social distancing.
"For instance, in Glenwood, if you're going to vote, you go to the Shopko building, which is vacant," said Lynes. "They've taken that space, and they've set up, and it's very, very large venue. People can definitely maintain physical space, and get in and out with minimal contact."
Lynes says her county, among others, worked with state officials on COVID-19 election safety.
"Locally, we've worked with our state auditor," she said. "They're getting a lot of guidance from the state, and they're putting all those things into place. We recognize that voting is an important thing that needs to happen. We just need to figure out how to do it safely. I think they've done a great job with that."
Mills County's weekly coronavirus report issued Tuesday showed 84 new confirmed cases, bringing the county's grand total to 487. Of those, 233 have recovered. Mills County's 14-day positivity rate totals 14.7%. No additional deaths were reported in Mills County during the week, so the county's death toll remains at three.