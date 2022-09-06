(Glenwood) -- According to the latest data, COVID-19 numbers in Mills County have remained relatively low.
That's according to Mills County Public Health Nurse Lori Greiner, who tells KMA News that cases that have gone through the state hygienic lab have indicated a low transmission level, with only four or five cases reported over the past five days within the county. But, Greiner says trends have been up and down over recent months.
"There's been a few times that we've been in high transmission, there's also been a few times that we've been in medium or moderate transmission, and then of course we go in and out of the low transmission," said Greiner. "I would say for the last couple of weeks we've been down in the low. We have had continuous calls from people requesting test kits and also just general information."
But due to the data only including state-reported cases, she adds the numbers may not tell the complete picture, including any at-home tests not reported to the state. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, during the last week of August, Mills County saw 17 confirmed cases.
Per the Centers for Disease Control reporting, Mills County sits at 67% of the 18 years or older population fully vaccinated with over 77% having initiated the vaccine series. But, Greiner says interest in the vaccine has remained strong.
"It seems like every week we have someone who is interested in starting the series and usually it's related to travel or employment," Greiner explained. "Right now we are getting an increased number of calls requesting information about the bivalent, and we expect those numbers to increase as there's more information that comes out."
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved bivalent vaccines through Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna -- which the agency states is supposed to help target the more contagious omicron variant. Given the specific variant's presence, Greiner is hopeful the new booster will reduce even more the already low number of cases.
She says the introduction of the new booster will slightly change the guidance for booster shots.
"Right now, the bivalent is what we're suppose to give when somebody comes in and is requesting a booster shot," said Greiner. "So if you've had your primary series, this time around we will do the bivalent, and it needs to be at least two months from your last shot."
After contacting physicians within the county to determine needs, Greiner expects the first shipments of the bivalent booster to arrive later this week. For more information on COVID-19 or to schedule a vaccine appointment, contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699.