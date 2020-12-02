(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says two major issues are on deck in the so-called "lame duck" session this month.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" Wednesday morning, Axne says Congress faces deadlines in passing not only a new COVID-19 relief package, but also measures keeping the government operating past December 11th.
"On December 11th, our government funding runs out," said Axne. "We had a continuing resolution in place to keep government funding open. We've got to make sure we get a budget together by December 11th, and we also need to make sure we get a COVID bill together. Where we're at right now, we're also looking to see is there is help that we're willing to provide within a budget, which we know we need to get passed, if for some reason we don't get a (new) CARES Act passed."
Axne entered Congress two years ago amid the last government shutdown. The West Des Moines Democrat says a continuing resolution must be approved in order to avoid interrupting programs and services that were affected by the previous shutdown.
"People were being laid off in government positions," she said. "Parks were being not attended to. Travel was being disrupted because of the support for the TSA, etcetera. So, we've got to make sure that we're keeping people's jobs with a paycheck, and that we're keeping government up and running. We've got to keep social workers out there, and health and human services for people, and make sure that we've got a safe environment."
Axne is also concerned about the possible interruption of several COVID-19 relief programs if the U.S. House and Senate fail to approve a new stimulus package before the end of the year.
"We've got a federal eviction moratorium that could come to an end," said Axne. "That could mean that people don't have a roof over their heads during our winter, and certainly doing COVID--which is not good. Expanded unemployment insurance--and that includes for folks that are called 'gig workers'--people who do a lot with just basically technology. That's up to 10 million Americans."
The congresswoman says unemployment benefits and student loan deferments would also stop if another relief bill isn't approved.
"Increased unemployment benefits end," she said. "Deferments on student loan payments for 40 million Americans, expanded family and work leave that was put forth to allow people to take time off should they contact COVID, and get sick, and need to take that time off, and be paid for it. Federal funding for state and local governments--which we would like to see in this, but have had trouble getting through."
Axne says several proposals are circulating the U.S. Capitol, and she's willing to examine and consider all of them. She adds she's confident some sort of consensus will be reached on a new relief bill. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.