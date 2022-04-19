(Nebraska City) -- Discussions on the proposed expenditures of COVID relief dollars in Nebraska City have shifted to a fact-finding mode.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council directed city staff members to gather information on the proposed costs of options for spending $1.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds. Those options were suggested by residents attending a series of town hall meetings over the past two months. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone workforce housing projects were just one of the proposed expenditures. Another request involved making Nuckolls Park handicapped accessible.
"It's got some of the pieces to make it compliant, but it doesn't have all," said Leone. "Quite frankly, it took until the second meeting for someone to mention that. So, we'll be researching making that fully compliant. We'll also be looking at updating our website, getting a new website to make it more user-friendly. There's more capabilities, including the option of changing languages, so that we can reach everybody in the community, and everybody will have access."
Leone says another suggestion involves allocating funds to the city's food pantry, which is still recovering from COVID-19's impact.
"When COVID hit, believe it or not, the food pantries were hit pretty hard," he said. "When people started losing their jobs, or just couldn't go to work, or when businesses were hit hard, some of the supplies that they needed were cleaning supplies--shampoo, soap, toilet paper, even. They were getting plenty of food supplies--or at least enough food supplies--but it was the cleaning supplies they needed. So, we're looking at potentially setting some funds aside, and make those purchases should the supplies run low."
Calling the meetings "a huge success," Leone says the town halls provided important public feedback on how the city should spend its share of ARPA funding.
"The whole idea behind the town hall meetings or the special meetings was to truly let the public speak," said Leone. "Let them know that the council's very interested in what their ideas are, what their feelings are, towards how to use these funds. We had quite a few people show up, and were very vocal in each of the meetings."
City officials have until December 31st, 2024 to formulate a plan for the funding's expenditures, and until 2026 to spend the money. You can hear the full interview with Lou Leone here: