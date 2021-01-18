(Undated) -- Many KMAland schools were closed on Friday due to a major winter storm hitting the region. But, the learning didn't stop in some districts.
School buildings across the region were shut down last spring because of COVID-related restrictions. Though remote learning remains an option for families as the coronavirus pandemic continues, some districts are now using the technology available for all students on snow days. Back in October, the Red Oak School Board approved providing virtual instruction to all students in the district when weather conditions prevent in-person learning from taking place. In a previous interview with KMA News, Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says providing virtual instruction across the district is a "silver lining" from enhancements made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've invested a lot of time and energy in that, and we've gotten that to the point where we feel pretty good about our ability to provide remote learning," said Lorenz. "Given that, we thought we would take a different approach to snow days for at least the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. When inclement weather makes it unsafe to have school or just impossible for us to get kids to school, we are going to have students engage in remote learning rather than cancel. This is going to help us maintain some continuity, keep kids moving in the right direction and also keep us from having to make up snow days at the end of the year."
Friday was a regular snow day in the Shenandoah district, with no instruction taking place. However, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a significant number of students are still in the remote learning mode because of the virus' continuing threat.
"At the beginning of the year, it was around 150 that applied, but actually 75 students ended up participating in a long-term remote learning program," said Nelson. "About November, when things really heated up with COVID, we did see an increase in the number of parents requesting to pull their students to remote learning. We have just over a hundred right now that are participating in remote learning as a long-term plan for the school year."
Nelson made her comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. Funding for a remote learning coordinator was included in the request to the School Budget Review Committee for more than $265,000 for the school's Dropout Prevention Program. Nelson says virtual learning must still be available to students as the pandemic continues.
"It's a significant number of students and families that are still very reluctant about attending school in the traditional manner during the pandemic," she said. "We need to work with those families, and support them. We believe that this remote learning position has contributed to our ability to serve them well."
During her Condition of the State address last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called for the legislature to require districts to provide a 100% in-person learning option for students. David Gute is superintendent of the Stanton and Fremont-Mills School Districts. Like other districts, Fremont-Mills switched to a remote-learning mode last fall because of a spike in COVID cases among students and staff. Still, Gute says the governor's push for in-person instruction won't have an impact on remote learning availability.
"I do believe that if you have an outbreak like we did," said Gute, "you would still be able to go to remote (learning). We want our kids in school, though. Her making those statements doesn't necessarily concern me, because we want our kids in school. We've been in school full time for most of the year, even though at Fremont-Mills, we were out a couple weeks there because of our COVID numbers. Top-to-bottom, I think our kids do learn best in front of teachers. But, there are times with COVID, or with a weather event here in the near future, where a remote day might not be a remote option."
Gute believes remote learning versus in-person instruction is more of an issue in state's larger communities, such as Des Moines.