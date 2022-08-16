(Red Oak) -- Contrary to popular belief, COVID-19 is still an issue in the country--Montgomery County included.
That's the message from Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Beeson's latest report indicates the county's total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is at 2,373. Beeson also noted a recent uptick in cases.
"Our 14-day rate, we've had 41 cases," said Beeson. "Seven day, we've had 17 case. In the last three days, we've had three cases. Our total vaccine administration is up to 55.5%."
Beeson still recommends the same precautions for individuals testing positive for COVID.
"We still are recommending everything we've said from the beginning," she said. "If you're sick, stay home. The CDC did change the quarantine and isolation guidance a little bit so where if you're exposed, there's no longer a quarantine requirement, but you're just supposed to wear masks for the 10 days of your incubation period. Isolation is five days, home is five days with wearing a mask. They're no longer recommending testing asymptomatic people--just test them."
Beeson, however, says there are no reported cases of the monkeypox virus in Montgomery County. Pottawattamie County remains the closest reported case.
"You're exposed (to monkeypox) by close contact with an infected person--if you share clothes, things of that nature," said Beeson. "It is not transmitted by COVID. You're not as likely to get monkeypox as you were from the coronavirus disease."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says she appreciated Beeson's COVID update.
"I had a couple of people talk to me and ask me," said Robinson, "because they heard their neighbor, their family member had it, and what's the latest. I think it's important. As we both said, everybody's over it. But, it has kind of resurged. So, I thought it was worthy to talk about the guidelines, and that kind of thing."
COVID test kits are still available from the county's public health office in Red Oak.