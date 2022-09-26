(Red Oak) -- COVID-19 is still making its presence known in Montgomery County.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who tells KMA News the county now sits at just over 2,400 cases since March 2020. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 12 cases have been reported in the past seven days, and Beeson says the 14-day average since July has fallen between 20 and 30 cases. However, she says those numbers don't always paint the complete picture.
"Those are cases that have been reported to the state and go into the state's system," said Beeson. "So you've got all those at-home test kits that don't get reported as a positive or negative. So, it's kind of hard to get a clear picture, but that's what we kind of see here."
Even with school being back in session for the past month, Beeson says reported numbers haven't indicated an increase in cases among children in Montgomery County. Instead, she says the uptick has been evenly spread among the county demographics.
"There hasn't been one spot that has been heavier than the other as far as cases go," said Beeson. "It's just kind of been spread throughout the county and kind of all over."
Beeson says 55.8% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated, a slight uptick from 55.5% in mid-August. Beeson says introducing the new Bivalent booster -- an updated booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna -- has drawn some interest.
"The interest in getting the initial series if people haven't already had it is on the low side," Beeson explained. "But for people that have been vaccinated with the new Bivalent boosters coming out, there has been an interest in those. We're just trying to get those into the county for people to be able to get those boosters."
Beeson says the Bivalent booster targets the Omicron variant -- which, according to the IDPH, has accounted for nearly 100% of reported COVID cases in the state since April.
"It is just like any of the other boosters, but it has the Omicron variant in it," said Beeson. "So it's just a little bit different in hoping to get more coverage going forward for COVID-19."
Along with the vaccine, Beeson says her department is also encouraging similar precautions, including staying home if sick, washing your hands, and following Centers for Disease Control guidance on quarantine and isolation periods. Vaccines are still available in Montgomery County at Internal Medicine, the Red Oak Physicians Clinic, HyVee, and Medicap. For more information on the county's COVID-19 situation, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893.