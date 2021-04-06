(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue a full-court press on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Those efforts received a boost this week, with additional doses allocated to the county. During Tuesday morning's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson relayed a report from county public health, indicating the county would receive 500 additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along the state's original allocation of 100 doses. Robinson noted vaccination clinics were scheduled both Tuesday and Wednesday.
"By the end of the week, our office will have administered almost 1,200 doses of the vaccine," said Robinson. "We do still have some spots left for the Johnson & Johnson clinic on Wednesday night. You need to be at least 18 years old. You do not have to live in Montgomery County to receive a dose."
A link for scheduling an vaccination appointment in Montgomery County is provided here. Robinson lauded public health for their continuing immunization efforts.
"They have been more than busy," she said. "We appreciate all their efforts. We still need to keep our guard up, even though vaccines are being administered, because we still have new cases appearing."
This week's statistics show a total of 978 COVID cases in Montgomery County since last March--up seven from last week's total. The county's 14-day positivity rate is at 2.9%, while the seven-day rate is 1.3%. The state's 14-day rate was at 4.9%, while the seven-day rate totaled 5.7%.