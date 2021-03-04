(Bedford-Corning) -- Two more KMAland counties are working through the COVID-19 vaccination progress.
Information from the state's coronavirus website indicates progress in vaccinating residents in Adams and Taylor counties. In terms of the total doses administered by the recipient county of residence, the number of vaccination series initiated in Taylor County as of Thursday totals 957, while the series completed totals 369. In Adams County, the total shot series initiated is 557, while 261 series have been completed. Crystal Drake is the public health administrator in both counties. Drake tells KMA News she's pleased with the response to phase 1B vaccinations.
"Early on, we started keeping a list, and adding people to that list as they called, that were eligible for the 1B phase for vaccinations," said Drake. "I'm happy to say that we've made it through that list. So now, when people call, we're able to just schedule an appointment."
Drake says vaccination clinics are held once a week in both counties.
"We have a good initial clinic," she said, "those people who are getting their initial shot, their prime shot. Then, we schedule boost clinics for those second shots on the other days of the week. We're also working with our entities that are in the second tiers within phase 1B. That would be our schools, fire, law enforcement, our manufacturing facilities, group homes. We work with them to schedule closed clinics, so clinics that are just including their employees or staff."
In addition, Drake says her agency continues to work with pharmacies in both counties on immunizations.
"We have HyVee Pharmacy in Corning," said Drake, "Bedford Drug and NuCara Pharmacy in Bedford and Lenox, respectively. We're working with them. So, we go through the same list of people that's also on their list, and taking appointments. So, yeah, we're doing very well. We're very pleased with our progress, and the response from the community."
Like other health agencies, Drake says her counties await word on when phase IC vaccinations will begin. Though the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in both counties have dropped significantly, she says that doesn't mean the virus isn't around anymore.
"In Taylor and Adams counties, we continue to test people who do test positive for COVID," she said, "and do investigations, where we talk about symptoms, go through contact tracing, and talk about quarantine and isolation guidance. We're still doing that in house. Most other counties have the state doing that. So, if you test positive, you'll have someone local call you to walk you through those steps, and what that looks like."
She also urges residents experiencing COVID-like symptoms to get tested Any residents in phase 1B still in need of vaccinations should contact Adams County Public Health at 641-322-6283 or Taylor County Public Health at 712-523-3405.