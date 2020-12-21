(Nebraska City) -- Individuals on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus will soon be vaccinated.
Speaking at a Nebraska City Board of Health meeting late Monday afternoon, Grant Brueggeman, executive director of the Southeast District Health Department, says shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday at hospitals and health care facilities in the five-county district, which includes Otoe, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson and Johnson counties. Brueggeman says the vaccinations are prioritized.
“We are focusing on providing those vaccines to hospital employees that have a direct or indirect contact with patients or infectious materials related to COVID,” said Brueggeman, “clinics and their staff with that indirect or direct contact with patients or infectious material, and then their third priority would be any remaining hospital clinic staff.”
The vaccine’s arrival comes as area hospital officials like Dr. Dan Defreece are noting a slight decrease in COVID-19-related patients. Defreece is president of CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.
“We’re still having cases in the hospital,” said Defreece, “but, they’re certainly less than what we had four weeks ago, or so. We didn’t see a significant bump-up after Thanksgiving that we thought we were going to see. There still may be some of that, but we thought we would see that by now. So, I think that our efforts at mitigation and education certainly seemed to have worked.”
While saying the hospital’s staff is excited over the vaccine’s arrival, Defreece stresses that COVID safety precautions should continue.
“This is not a cure,” he said. “This is an additional, very big piece of the plan. But, it has to be done with what we’re already doing, along with masking, social distancing, hand washing, etcetera. Vaccinations do not replace that. It is augmented, and augmented greatly.”
Brueggeman says it will be April at the earliest before the vaccine is made available to residents in the southeast district.