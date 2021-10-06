(Clarinda) -- As COVID-19 case numbers in Page County continue to rise and booster news circulates, Page County Public Health is advising citizens of the latest vaccine information.
Currently, Page County's vaccination rate sits at 49.9%, and for those who have received the vaccine, there are two potential options of a third shot. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the "third dose," identical to the first two doses of the mRNA vaccines, is FDA authorized for those with certain medical conditions that suppress the immune system.
"People who are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, or you are taking medication to suppress the immune system for that, (or) moderately to severely immunocompromised people," Erdman said.
Also included are people with an advanced or untreated HIV infection, or are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system. Those eligible can receive their third dose 28 days after their second shot.
Erdman says the third dose for immunocompromised individuals is authorized for both Pfizer and Moderna.
However, for the "booster shot," Erdman says the FDA has solely authorized it for Pfizer, given when the immunity of the vaccine naturally begins to wane. She says it will be a similar dose the following individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses.
"It's for people 65 years of age or older, long term care residents, people 50-to-64 years of age with underlying conditions," Erdman said. "Also people 18-to-49 with underlying conditions, and people 18-to-64 at increased risk of exposure due to where they work or live."
Erdman says a date for a booster approval for Moderna is still up in the air. She added the booster shot is too simply provide extra protection against the virus for those who need it.
"We are seeing a lot more breakthrough cases unfortunately, and what that means is, people who are vaccinated are contracting the virus," Erdman said. "So this is just to help give you that extra immunity to the virus."
Those eligible can receive the Pfizer booster shot six months after their second dose.
As cases continue to rise including 25 new cases Tuesday, and the vaccination rate climbs at a slower pace, Erdman says the health agency is still urging people to initiate the vaccination process.
"I know we are seeing more breakthrough cases, and I think that confuses a lot of people," Erdman said. "The vaccine was never intended to be a cure for COVID, it is just a form of protection, just like the Influenza shots. It has been proven that it is working, it's doing what it's supposed to do, it is protecting people from severe illness, death, and hospitalizations."
Vaccination clinics will take place Wednesday from 3-to-5 p.m. at the Page County Public Health Office, as well as on October 25th at the Page County Fairgrounds from 1-to-6 p.m. For more information, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.