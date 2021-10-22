(Clarinda) -- After deliberation from a public health advisory committee, two more COVID-19 vaccine boosters have received recommendation.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices now recommends booster shots for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News, the Moderna booster shot has received similar recommendation to the Pfizer booster shot given recommendation in late September.
"That's for people 65 years and older, people 18 years and older who reside in long-term care settings," Erdman said. "People 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, and then also people aged 18 years and older, who work or live in high risk settings."
However, Erdman says the underlying condition category has also been expanded since the Pfizer approval, including individuals who smoke or are overweight.
For high risk positions, Erdman says there is a wider variety of occupations that would qualify.
"Obviously the medical professionals, and the emergency responders," Erdman said. "If you work in a setting where you are exposed to a lot of people, like grocery stores, or restaurants, those would classify as those higher risk settings."
Erdman is recommending individuals wait until six months after their second mRNA vaccine dose, before receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna boosters.
For Johnson and Johnson, Erdman says the recommendation does not follow a certain criteria of those eligible, covering all those receiving the single dose.
"That's people aged 18 years and older who received the single dose," Erdman said. "So the one dose, they can get their booster dose at least two months after completing that first dose."
To quickly provide boosters, Page County Public Health will be holding a vaccination clinic on Monday, at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Erdman does have some recommendations for those wishing to attend.
"We do want you to bring your card you got when you received your first and second dose of Moderna, or your first dose of J and J," Erdman said. "We will be offering first, second, and boost doses of Moderna, and we'll have first and boost doses of J and J. Walk-ins are welcome, but we do encourage people to schedule an appointment with us."
Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212, or 712-850-1509.