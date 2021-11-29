(Red Oak) -- More discussion is expected Tuesday on a policy requiring Montgomery County employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the county courthouse, the county's board of supervisors will discuss COVID-19 policies in compliance with OSHA's emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing, and take action if needed. Like other entities with more than 100 employees, Montgomery County is required to institute a vaccine mandate under OSHA's directives by December 6th--regardless of further court rulings on the issue. Speaking at last week's supervisors' meeting, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says a check of the county's workforce verified that it falls under the mandate.
"I went through the payroll," said Robinson. "I could only get between 80 and 85 (employees). Well, you count county trustees and county clerks, that puts us over a hundred--I don't know the exact number, but it puts over a hundred. And, also the fact that we get federal dollars through secondary roads for bridge and road projects. So, if we get federal dollars, it applies to us for a variety of reasons."
Robinson says emails have been sent to county employees, alerting them of the possible mandates. She says implementing a vaccine policy will be a challenge for the county.
"I'm sure we all have thoughts and opinions on it, but this has to be done," said Robinson. "We've been criticized for not having done it yet, so that's why we're on it now. We'll get there."
Currently, OSHA's emergency rules await a ruling from the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky.