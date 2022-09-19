(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials are trying to educate residents on new information regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
Currently, 59% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, with 62% of residents receiving at least one vaccine dose. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News one of the more recent developments involves the emergence of the Bivalent booster vaccine.
"With Moderna, it is still recommended the monovalent--which is still the primary dose, which is a two-shot series--that you have to receive that before you can qualify for the Bivalent dose," said Mullen, "which is for the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variant. So, if you haven't had any primary ones, you supposed to get the Moderna original first. Then, the Bivalent is a one-dose, one vaccine option, so you no longer have to get the two-dose boosters, and things like that."
Mullen says his office received a limited supply of the Bivalent booster prior to his office's next vaccine clinic scheduled for next Tuesday. However, Mullen says slots were filling up quickly because of the demand for the shot.
"When we released it, saying that we had that Bivalent for Moderna, our COVID clinic for September 26 really blew up," he said. "We've got that almost completely full. So, that's a really good thing with people who are saying this is important in my life, and they want that option to have that."
Currently, the Bivalent booster is recommended for individuals age 65 and older, or immunocompromised. Mullen adds COVID vaccines are still available at other locations in the county.
"Moderna and Pfizer are interchangeable," said Mullen. "It seems like Pfizer is getting more of the doses out at this time. So, you can go to Hy-Vee or Walmart, or whoever offers that vaccine, and get that additional booster."
Next Tuesday's clinic takes place from 3:30-to-5 p.m. at the Page County Public Health Office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. For more information, call the Page County Public Health office at 712-850-1212 or check the department's Facebook page. Mullen made his remarks on KMA's "Morning Line" program late last week.