(Clarinda) -- Two new administrators are coming to the Clarinda School District next school year.
Meeting in special session Tuesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved the contract of Luke Cox as the district's 7th through 12th grade principal for the 2021-22 school year. Currently junior and senior high school principal in the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, Cox has 13 years experience as a teacher, coach and principal. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News she's excited about the skills Cox brings to the table.
"He's going to bring enthusiasm," said Bergman. "He's going to bring instructional leadership, in terms of understanding professional learning communities, being able to work with standards work, and CTE experience, project-based learning--many of the things we have been studying and implementing over the last year-and-a-half or so."
Bergman says Cox also brings enthusiasm for kids to the position.
"It is evident when you meet him," she said, "that he as a passion for working with our youth, and is really people-oriented in general."
Cox succeeds Denise Green, who steps down at the end of the current school year. His selection follows that of Lesley Ehlers, who was approved as the district's new pre-K-through-6th grade principal at the board's regular meeting last week. A former elementary instructor in the Clarinda district, Bergman says Ehlers brings knowledge and experience.
"Lesley also brings a wealth of knowledge in her current position with Green Hills AEA," said Bergman. "She's focused on literacy, and is really an expert in that area. She brings strength in the ability to connect with people to provide professional learning, and just really understand how to support kids with various needs."
Ehlers has spent the past seven years as general education and specially-designed instruction literary consultant with the Green Hills Area Education Agency. Bergman says Ehlers compliments the work being done by the district's elementary instructors.
"We have teachers that are working really hard with their kids," she said. "They're closing gaps and doing all kinds of things. I think she will help them take that to the next level."
Clarinda's current elementary principal, Cynthia Opperman, was among those resigning back in January under early retirement. Opperman leaves at the end of June after seven years in the district.