(Maryville) – A Grain Valley man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of southbound U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street 6 miles south of Maryville. Authorities say a 2016 Peterbilt semi driven by 56-year Lonnie Tompkins of Maryville was turning southbound onto 71 from 330th Street when it was struck by a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by 32-year-old Aaron Sartan of Grain Valley. Sartan’s vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, and came to rest in the median facing south. The semi came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of 71, facing south.
Sartan was taken via Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol at the scene.