(Red Oak) -- Performers from all over KMAland are preparing for a major musical production in Red Oak.
Twenty-six members young and old combine their talents for the Wilson Performing Art Center's production of "Crazy For You" next week. Laura LaPrell directs this presentation of the Tony-winning musical featuring classic George Gershwin, with a story set in a small town in the 1930's.
"It's about a man who wants to be a Broadway performer," said LaPrell. "He's friends with all the show girls in town, and he tries to audition for a producer who doesn't want anything to do with him. His mother's a banker, and she sends him to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a theater there. But when he gets there, he meets the only girl in town."
You may not recognize the show's title, but music director Don Torbett says you will recognize the songs.
"The music is so familiar," said Torbett. "I recognize a few of the songs--'Someone to Watch Over Me'--everybody knows that song. 'I've Got Rhythm' is another classic, and there's some Gershwin songs that you may not know that are going to be instant classics, and you'll be walking out of the theater singing them."
Some familiar figures on the local theatre scene dot the cast list. Veteran actor Tommy Hanna portrays Bobby, one of the lead roles. Hanna says one characteristic of "Crazy For You" is different from other productions.
"For one, I've never tap-danced before in my life," said Hanna. "So, this is a first. I'm still kind of a beginner, but I've had some wonderful help along the way. Another thing is I don't have lead roles all that often--and it's no big deal if I get one, but it's kind of something special when I do."
Hanna says he's also enjoyed meeting new people in the cast. Jill Gandy plays Polly--Bobby's love interest. Gandy says it's a cast with a strong work ethic.
"You know, I have never seen a cast work this hard," said Gandy. "I've been in several productions, and this cast has worked so incredibly hard. And, everyone is doing everything. All the set pieces that you see, the same actors and actresses that are on the stage singing and dancing are also doing that. They're making all the set pieces, and helping with costumes. There's nothing that the cast hasn't helped with and touched. They're just working hard to sing, and to dance--it's just going to be a great show."
For Dan Crouse, who plays Polly's father Everett, the play provides a sense of community.
"It's part of what keeps you young," said Crouse. "It's part of what keeps you going--especially when you get to work with people you've seen grow up in the theater. We've got a couple of fine examples in that in this show. Seeing how they've developed, seeing what they've done to add to the show, to make everything come together, and the sense of community that you get with the show is just fantastic, as well."
"Crazy For You" takes place at the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak next Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. For ticket information and reservations, call the Wilson box office at 712-623-3183, or go to wilsonartscenter.org.