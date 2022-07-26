(Shenandoah) -- Participants and instructors, alike, call it "the best week of the year."
One-hundred-45 children in grades 3-7 are participating in a KMAland summertime tradition--the 31st annual Wabash Arts Camp. Activities take place this week at Shenandoah's National Guard Armory, as well as the Restored Depot and portions of Sportman's Park. Kelly Carey is the camp's director. Carey tells KMA News the number of campers participating each year is amazing--some come from as far away as California.
"We do not advertise our camp," said Carey. "And every year, we think, 'oh, maybe we need to put the word out.' Then, we don't for whatever reason--and we always fill up. So, I think older siblings pass the idea down to their younger siblings. Grandparents like to have their kids come back."
In addition to the participants, the camp also draws instructors from a wide area--including some former campers. Marla Hart teaches macrame at this year's camp. Hart says the teachers are the camp's very core.
"They are also good," said Hart. "They draw from the surrounding area--including Missouri. They are amazing with the kids. They make things exciting. They come up with wonderful projects--3-D, 2-D art, musical theatre, dance. It's the best week of the year, I always say."
Carey says the camp exposes students to a vast array of arts and crafts activities--and teaches valuable life skills.
"Lacey Clark wrote a beautiful letter to the editor after she had been in college for a couple of years," said Carey. "She just said it was kind of like what I learned at Wabash Arts Camp--problem solving, seeing things holistically, looking at what you have. Things work with your experience with art."
In addition to regular favorites such as mural painting, ductogami (artwork involving duct tape), tie-dye art and other classes, Casey says this year's camp offers new attractions, such as needlepoint/pixel art, a glue art class entitled "Get Sticky With It," and instructor in projecting colorful characters on a large scale. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials honor the camp at a coffee Wednesday morning at 10 at the new armory. Wednesday is also an open house, where the public is welcome to view the camp's activities.