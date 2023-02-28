(Sidney) -- After nearly a decade-and-a-half of service, Mike Crecelius is hanging up his hat as Fremont County Emergency Manager.
Joining the county in August 2008, Crecelius' final day for the county emergency management agency will be August 8th. Crecelius tells KMA News he decided on his retirement several years ago but officially informed the County Emergency Management Commission last year of his desire to retire and begin finding a successor. Before his time in Fremont County, Crecelius served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps. During his time with the county, Crecelius dealt with various storms, including multiple tornadoes and a blizzard in 2008. But, most notable are the two occurrences of historic flooding along the Missouri River in 2011 and 2019. In 2011, Crecelius says the county was lucky enough to be well prepared for the event from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, he recalled some early skepticism after the evacuation order was made a few weeks before memorial day weekend west of Interstate-29.
"Initially, a lot of people didn't take it very seriously," said Crecelius. "But, I think what really opened up some folks eyes on the bottom, was when Pat Sheldon, who was commission chairman, and him and his wife, parents, and brother have farm property out there, started moving everything over Memorial Day weekend to high ground. I think people decided then we needed to take these guys seriously."
However, Crecelius says they achieved their ultimate goal of preventing any fatalities or injuries in the county from the initial '100-year' flood. On top of providing flood recovery, Crecelius adds they also needed to ensure accurate information was being given to residents and recalled at least one rumor being thrown around.
"About three days after the levee burst northwest of Percival, I got a phone call from an older lady who lived in the Percival area," said Crecelius. "She said, 'Mike, I need to talk to you about something and it's really troubling me.' So I said, 'okay ma'am what's that,' and she asked, 'is it true you came out here and blew up the levee northwest of Percival to save Council Bluffs.' And I said 'no ma'am."
However, Crecelius says 2019 was a different story, and the county had little warning of how severe the flooding would be. In fact, Crecelius says he was at a conference in Des Moines the day before the river began flowing over the levee between Bartlett and Hamburg.
"I got a phone call from an acquaintance at the National Weather Service, a hydrologist, telling me what they were looking at and what was going to happen here," said Crecelius. "I told my wife when I got up to the (hotel) room to get a good night sleep because we were going to be packing up and going home in the morning. Because, I couldn't stay up there with a clear conscience when I could see what the Corps of Engineers and everybody is going to be releasing about the people in my county. We had to go home and I had to be with my people."
After getting back on a Thursday afternoon, Crecelius says evacuations began that evening. However, he emphasized the amount of work that has come and is still coming from the county behind the scenes in recovering from the two historic floods.
"The 2008 flood which was just before I got hired, the state of Iowa Homeland Security just closed out that flood, and we still have projects open from 2011 and obviously 2019, because that one wasn't that long ago," Crecelius emphasized. "There's a lot of paperwork and back stuff that the public is not aware of that the county, myself, and the state have to deal with after a disaster."
Crecelius says he is satisfied with his work and hopes to make up for lost time from his Army and Marine days by traveling the country with his wife. The EMA Commission recently hired Clayton Long as Deputy Emergency Manager, who will fill Crecelius' position in August.