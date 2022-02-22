(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are among those dealing with higher costs--including those involving a city street project.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Nebraska City Council approved the contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Company of Waterloo for the city's 2022 street improvements asphaltic concrete overlay totaling more than $406,000. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project entails renovation of Centennial Drive from Nebraska City High School to the Kimmel Orchard. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project involves more than just an asphalt overlay.
"We do have a lot of drainage issues on that," said Bequette. "So, we're also going to do some curb and gutter in some areas to help channel the water. We don't have a storm sewer system out there, but we'll put in some curb and gutter to help the water flow a little better. So, we'll watch the elevations on that."
Bequette says the contract's cost came in higher than the original estimate due to increased construction costs. That forced city officials to comb budget figures for savings.
"Construction Manager Marty Stovall, and our Commissioner of Finance and Treasury Gloria Glover went through with sharp pencil through the roads budget," he said. "They found a little here and a little there. Also in our streets, they do have a little bit of reserve funds that come through as federal dollars, so they'll have to take around $70,000 out of that. We'd already budgeted about $70,000 out of that. We'd already budgeted, like I say, around $300,000 I think for that, so we had to make up the difference of around $106,000. About $70,000 of it is coming out of our street reserves."
Inflation's impact was also noted in the approval of a new vehicle, as the commissioners approved the Board of Public Work's recommendation for the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-550 4-by-4 pickup with single-man aerial lift totaling more than $250,000. Bequette, however, says it may be a while before the department actually receives the new truck.
"We approved the ordering of it on the Board of Public Works' recommendation," said Bequette. "Our electric department will order that today, probably. They're being told that it's 800 days until they probably see the trucks. Lead times are getting out there, so that when we build the budget, all of that, I think we're just going to have to start putting in a little overage, because some of these things are coming in at such high lead times. Of course, we put out bids for things, and find contracts, but we're seeing a creeping cost."
In other business, the council approved the public works board's recommendation for construction of two substations and upgrading a distribution line in Bennet, Nebraska, with a cost of more than $636,000, and the sale of the EMS House located at 1402 1st Corso for $100,000. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: