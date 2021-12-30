(Omaha) -- Supply chain bottlenecks are just one cause for the higher buying prices experienced this holiday shopping season.
That's according to Creighton Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss, who says despite more holiday buying this year, multiple factors have contributed to inflation and stores struggling to remain open. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Goss says two surveys done by Creighton University revealed a growth in retail shopping but much higher prices. He says the typical holiday bargains likely won't be seen until well into the new year.
"You may see some post holiday bargains, but right now they're having an inability to get goods in and get goods out, is what our manufactures tell us," Goss said. "They're having difficulties getting supplies in, and once they produce it, getting them out, because of truckers. We've got a real shortage of truckers out there and that's having some negative impacts on the retailers."
In addition to transportation and supply chain issues, Goss says stores have struggled to stay open due to inadequate staffing.
"When you go out there and find short staff, and you planned on the company, the restaurant, hotel, or whatever the organization is being open certain hours, well now they're having to close early," Goss said. "We've all experienced that so that is having some impacts and slowing what would be even more robust growth."
Despite this, Goss says economic growth still appears to be significant as the consumer money supply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has grown between 30-40%.
While prices were still higher, Goss says the University surveys showed an increase this year for in-store shopping.
"Not as much as we would have liked to see, but it grew, and a lot of it was due to less growth in online shopping, in other words, individuals were concerned about getting those gifts in time, so they went in store for a lot of their gifts," Goss said. "Now that said, online growth still exceeded the growth in in-store shopping, but we're seeing more and more in-store shopping."
But, Goss also says most of the shopping occurred earlier in the year in October.
"There was a lot of early buying, in other words individuals and families were buying in October for their Christmas gifts," Goss said. "So we didn't see as much growth in November and December as I expected, but some of that was done in October of this year."
For more information and insights from Dr. Ernie Goss, visit gossandassociate.com or the Creighton Heider College of Business website. You can hear the full interview with Goss below.