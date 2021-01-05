(Crescent) -- Pottawattamie County's first fatality accident of 2021 took place early Monday evening.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Daniel Craig of Crescent was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Old Lincoln Highway and Sharon Drive. Sheriff's deputies and the Crescent Fire Department responded to the scene of the one-vehicle accident shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say Craig's vehicle struck a power pole at that location. Next of kin were notified, and power was restored to the area by MidAmerican Energy crews.
The accident is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.