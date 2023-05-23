(Creston) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Creston early Monday afternoon.
Creston Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and Sumner Avenue shortly after 12:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Saturn LS-1 driven by 27-year-old Jerrie Boothe of Creston was westbound on 34 and prepared to turn left towards Walmart. Upon turning left, Boothe's vehicle struck the front ride side of an eastbound 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by 27-year-old Jose Carreon of Creston. Police say Boothe thought she was in the clear before making the turn.
Boothe was taken by ambulance to Greater Regional Hospital in Creston. Carreon, who was not injured, was cited for no proof of financial liability.