(Creston) -- Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Creston late Sunday afternoon.
Creston Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 25 and North Sumner Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by 19-year-old Percy West of Creston was southbound on Sumner when it stopped with its turn signal on. West's vehicle was rear-ended by a 2015 Nissan Alta driven by 35-year-old Heather Green of Creston. Green reportedly told investigators she was looking down at her radio when the accident occurred.
Green was taken via ambulance to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, while West was later transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Green was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.