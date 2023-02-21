(Creston) -- Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Creston Monday night.
The Creston Police Department says a 2020 Subura Ascent, driven by 60-year-old Timothy Moreland of Afton, was traveling southbound on Cherry Street near College Drive around 10:15 p.m., and a 2005 Chevy Silverado pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 39-year-old Christopher Baker of Creston, was traveling north in the southbound lane. Authorities say Moreland swerved into the northbound lane to avoid Baker's vehicle, who also then swerved back into the north bound lane striking Moreland's vehicle head on.
Police say Moreland was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Creston Fire Department. Moreland was then taken by EMS to the area Creston hospital, while authorities say Baker suffered minor facial injuries but denied treatment.
During an investigation, police say an open container and a case of beer were found in the backseat of the Chevy, and Baker was then charged with operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for an open container and failure to provide proof of insurance.