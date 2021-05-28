(Creston) -- Fire officials are investigating an explosion at an apartment complex in Creston Friday morning.
The Creston Fire Department says three people were injured in the incident which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at 122 Manor Drive in Creston. The two-story, 12-unit complex is located near Southwestern Community College. In an interview with KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Creston Fire Chief Todd Jackson says heavy smoke was pouring from the apartment as firefighters arrived.
"As I was getting closer, I could see heavy smoke coming from the area," said Jackson. "As I pulled in, I could see a lady standing in the window from the second story. I approached that window, and I could see, and the sheriff and chief deputy also approached at that time."
Jackson says efforts to evacuate the woman from the building were successful.
"She was concerned about her dog first," he said. "This large, 100-pound dog that she was concerned about. We had her throw the dog out the window first, then we had her jump out the window. We tried to slow her descent down as she came out the window. While that was going on, we also had a police officer on the other side rescuing a person from a second floor window, and then a couple were in the apartment building down below that he helped escort out of that building."
Jackson says firefighters and other first responders worked to evacuate others from the apartment. Though the fire's exact cause has not been determined, the chief says they have a working theory.
"Initial reports from one of the rescued people was that she was in her apartment, she was on oxygen, and possibly was smoking," said Jackson. "I have to confirm that, but it did occur in her apartment, I believe. They did talk about an explosion, and I believe that was her oxygen bottle or machine. I'm not sure which at this point."
The woman was taken to Creston Regional Medical Center. Two others were transported to a Des Moines hospital. Names of the injured have not been released. Audio for this story was courtesy of KCCI in Des Moines.